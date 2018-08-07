LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic violence has been fired.

Citing a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, news outlets report that 29-year-old Timothy Lane Padgett was arrested Sunday night. According to his arrest warrant, his wife suffered injuries to her arm and eye.

Sheriff Jay Koon fired Padgett for violating department policy on Monday.

Padgett had been hired as a deputy sheriff in 2013. He was promoted to serve as a field training officer at the county’s detention center in 2015.

He remains in custody pending a medical evaluation. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the case.





