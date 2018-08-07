SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut schools superintendent has been placed on paid leave amid an investigation into whether she and other officials failed to report suspected child abuse.

The Suffield Board of Education announced it voted to place Superintendent Karen Barasi on leave during a meeting Monday night.

Board Chair Kendra Wiesel says they have not reached any conclusions as to whether Barasi engaged in improper conduct, but they felt placing her on leave was appropriate.

The Suffield Police Department announced last week Barasi and other administrators were under investigation after the state Department of Children and Families reported the alleged abuse in May.

Barasi says they expect to be “fully exonerated when the details are heard.”

Michelle Zawawi has been named interim superintendent.





