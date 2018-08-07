OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a homeless man suspected of a double stabbing at a San Francisco area subway station.

Officials with Bay Area Rapid Transit said Tuesday that Solomon Espinosa was apprehended four days after he slashed two men at an Oakland, California, station Friday.

BART is under heavy scrutiny after the July 22 stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson by a parolee at the same subway station where Espinosa fled after allegedly attacking the two men.

One victim was treated for a cut to his arm and the other for a cut to the face.

U.S. marshals arrested Espinosa in Oakland.

John Cowell, who is 27, has been charged with murder in Wilson’s death. She was one of three people who died recently after violent encounters on BART property.





