COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in rural west Tennessee are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 36-year-old Jeffrey Allen Winfrey was fatally struck by a Canadian National Railway train on Monday night in Covington.

An autopsy is being performed on the body of Winfrey, who is from Newbern.

Officials say anyone with information about the case should call the sheriff’s office.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.