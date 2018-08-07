CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on a West Virginia legislative committee considering impeachment proceedings involving the West Virginia Supreme Court (all times local):

A West Virginia legislative committee has added a new proposed article of impeachment against suspended state Supreme CourtJustice Allen Loughry over allegations that he lied to legislative investigators.

The House Judiciary Committee added the article Tuesday. It’s the 15th article being considered against all four justices.

The article accuses Loughry of lying to the House Finance Committee and deceiving them about his knowledge of and involvement in his office renovations at the state Capitol in Charleston.

According to earlier testimony, Loughry was involved in the design of his office, which included a $32,000 custom-made couch and a hardwood and granite-inlay county map in the floor of his office.

Loughry has been indicted on federal charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, lying to federal law enforcement, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

A West Virginia legislative committee has voted to forward some articles of impeachment against all four state Supreme Court justices to the full House for consideration.

During lengthy debate Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee approved all eight articles that it’s considered at the state Capitol in Charleston. There are 14 proposed articles overall.

Five of the approved articles involve suspended Justice Allen Loughry. He has been indicted on federal charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, lying to federal law enforcement, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders have asked Loughry to resign. He has not responded.

Three of the approved articles each also involve Justices Robin Davis and Margaret Workman for various allegations, and one involves Justice Beth Walker.

A West Virginia legislative committee has heard 14 potential articles of impeachment against four state Supreme Court justices.

The articles were read Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee at the state Capitol in Charleston. The committee is holding a lengthy debate on a motion to adopt all 14 draft articles.

Suspended Justice Allen Loughry is mentioned in six of the articles. Loughry was indicted in federal court in June on charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, lying to federal law enforcement, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Other articles of impeachment involve justices Margaret Workman, Robin Davis and Beth Walker.

Justice Menis Ketchum retired last month. Last week prosecutors said Ketchum has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count of wire fraud stemming from the personal use of state-owned vehicles and fuel cards.





