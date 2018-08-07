WACO, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says changes to the state’s bail system are needed after a man who was out on bond allegedly shot and killed a state trooper on Thanksgiving.

Abbott on Tuesday was joined in Waco by the widow of 41-year-old trooper Damon Allen while calling for judges to have better access to a suspect’s criminal history before setting bond.

Authorities say Dabrett Black shot the trooper with a rifle during a traffic stop last November while out on bond on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant. Black is charged with capital murder in Allen’s death and has pleaded not guilty.

Abbott says only judges and not lower-level magistrates should set bond in felony cases. He’s calling on the Texas Legislature to pass the reforms next year.





