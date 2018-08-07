The special election result in Ohio’s 12th Congressional District between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor was too early to call after polls closed on Tuesday.

Republicans have held the seat in the Columbus suburbs since 1983, but polls showed that Mr. O’Connor was within striking distance.

President Trump traveled to Ohio in the final days of the campaign in hopes of pushing Mr. Balderson over the finish line.

The special election in Ohio, where polls closed at 7:30 p.m., coincided with a series of primaries for Senate, House and gubernatorial nominations in Kansas, Missouri, Michigan and Washington.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.