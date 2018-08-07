SOUTH RIVER, N.J. (AP) - A woman who admitted she was driving drunk when she struck and killed a recycling company employee earlier this year has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Middlesex County prosecutors will recommend that Phyllis Kocheran receive a six-year state prison term when she’s sentenced Oct. 18. The 52-year-old South River woman entered her plea Tuesday.

Authorities say 49-year-old William Oross, of North Brunswick, was working for a private company when he was struck on May 3 in South River. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries.





