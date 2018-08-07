CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Rapids woman has been charged with vehicular homicide for the crash deaths of two people in Linn County.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Brianna Stastny was arrested Sunday. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Deputies say 22-year-old Kaelonnie Moore and 43-year-old Darla Moander, both of Cedar Rapids, where killed in the Sept. 29, 2017, crash on U.S. Highway 151 near Cedar Rapids. Deputies say Stastny was driving south and attempting to pass another vehicle when she struck a northbound vehicle driven by Moander.

Stastny was treated at a hospital. Investigators say she was under the influence of marijuana when the collision occurred.





