PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say the deaths of a man and woman at a central Indiana apartment complex are being investigated as a possible homicide and suicide.

The bodies were found Tuesday afternoon in a third-floor apartment at Double Creek Flats in Plainfield. Police say both had gunshot wounds, but they didn’t immediately say which one is believed to have killed the other. Names of the dead also weren’t immediately released.

Police say the man and woman are believed to have lived together at the apartment complex. Autopsies were scheduled to be conducted Wednesday.





