SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security corrections facility in Sioux Falls.

Sheriff’s officials say the two escaped early Wednesday morning from the Minnehaha County Community Corrections Center.

Fifty-year-old William Calkins was serving time for damage to property and burglary. Forty-five-year-old Roy Hampton was behind bars for distributing and possessing illegal drugs.

Warden Jeff Gromer says officials are reviewing surveillance video and talking to inmates to figure out how the men escaped. Gromer says they are not believed to be armed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.