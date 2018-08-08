GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Four people were arrested after a vehicle chase in Grand Forks in which a police squad car was struck.

Authorities say officers tried to stop a sport utility vehicle that was driving with no headlights about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the SUV sped away. It eventually went over a curb, tried to back up and struck an officer’s car.

The four people inside fled on foot. Two were quickly apprehended, and the other two were tracked down later.

The driver was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and refusing to stop. The passengers were arrested for refusing to stop.





