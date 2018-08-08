SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say they shot and killed a man who backed a stolen car into a marked police car after a chase.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 26-year-old Michael Ducote of Shreveport died Tuesday night at a hospital.

Shreveport police tell news outlets the car’s owner had reported it stolen Tuesday evening, and told officers that one suspect was armed.

Police say officers located the stolen car with two occupants and tried to conduct a traffic stop. A chase ensued, but ended in a crash blocks away. The driver then tried to drive into an alley. When officers ordered him to stop, he backed up.

The officers, who had exited their cruisers, shot at Ducote.

Police arrested the passenger, 38-year-old Andrew Mulreany, on a charge of possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.





