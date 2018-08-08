Actress-model Alyssa Milano knew why Democrat Danny O’Connor seemingly lost Tuesday’s special primary election in Ohio.

The Russians tricked people into voting for the Green Party.

In a post that, as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, had been retweeted more than 9,300 times and garnered almost 36,000 “likes,” Ms. Milano explained:

“You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling,” she wrote on Twitter.

You know what sucks?



Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling.



Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

Given that the Green Party gets a small slice of the vote in every election that it contests, including the presidency, why would she think that?

“Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?” she explained.

Mr. O’Connor trailed Republican Troy Balderson by almost 1,800 votes, with 100 percent of precincts reporting, but with almost 3,500 provisional ballots and an unknown number of absentee ballots still outstanding.

Green Party nominee Joe Manchik got 1,127 votes, which Ms. Milano said makes those voters responsible for the GOP’s 1,800-vote margin.

To that end, she retweeted actress Debra Messing’s tweet of an MSNBC clip of Democratic strategist Cornell Belcher in which he blames Green voters too.

ATTENTION GREEN PARTY THIS is for YOU. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKGwyF39lq — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 8, 2018

“I know that the Democratic party isn’t perfect, but these elections are too close for you to not make a choice between the lesser of two evils. And in the end you know very well that there’s a party that doesn’t believe in climate change, and a party that embraces science. We cannot allow the party that doesn’t believe in climate change to continue to win by these narrow margins,” Mr. Belcher said, going on to blame third-party candidates for the Democrats’ presidential defeats in 2000 and 2016.

On Wednesday afternoon, in an apparent further effort to bolster her theory about the Green Party being a puppet, Ms. Milano tweeted a Daily Beast article from April about Michael Zak, who sought the Green nomination for a U.S. House seat in New York despite having extensive Republican and right-wing ties and no apparent previous interest in Green issues.

4/30/18



Fake Green Party Candidate Exposed as Having Ties to Republican Congressman https://t.co/PYcz2VdiKL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

The Daily Beast article neither made clear whether Mr. Zak succeeded in his plan nor used the words “Ohio” or “Manchik.” It did mention two other instances of Republicans trying to run on Green party lines.





