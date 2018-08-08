PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona prosecutors say a state grand jury has indicted a former psychiatric nurse practitioner for treating patients while unlicensed and defrauding multiple insurance companies.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case against Laura Lynn Bell, who is facing 12 felony charges including forgery, fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft, money laundering and trafficking in the identity of another.

Bell’s license was revoked by the Arizona State Board of Nursing in November 2017.

She’s accused of using stolen identities of nurse practitioners and former patients to bill insurance companies for services that weren’t rendered.

Bell also is accused of fraudulently receiving more than $190,000 from various insurance companies and treating three patients who are veterans without a license.

It was unclear Wednesday if Bell has a lawyer yet.





