GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say they are conducting a multi-day search for bodies suspected to be buried at a residence south of Gardnerville.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Tuesday night that it initiated a cold case investigation in mid-July based on information passed to them by an informant. An investigation into the information led detectives to obtain a search warrant to search for human remains buried on the property.

Personnel from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Investigation Division are expected to remain on the property for multiple days to search for the remains.

The investigation remains ongoing and the sheriff’s office is not releasing any further information at this time.





