NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty in federal court for distributing cocaine.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Joseph Barros, of Norwich, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and distribution in New Haven federal court Wednesday.

Investigators made three undercover purchases of cocaine from Barros in 2017. He was arrested in Dec. 2017 after a wiretap revealed Barros was supplying cocaine to local distributors. A working number for Barros could not be found.

He will be sentenced in October and has been released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing. He faces a maximum imprisonment of 20 years.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.