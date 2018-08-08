QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say the owners of an upstate New York company have pleaded guilty to bilking dozens of customers from across the nation and overseas out of more than $1 million.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced Wednesday that Robert Mirel and Debra Burnett admitted in Warren County Court to stealing $1.3 million from customers in New York and 22 other states as well as in Canada, Australia and Germany.

Their company, Queensbury-based Arlington Equipment, was one of the only makers of manipulators used to install heavy glass in high-rise buildings.

Underwood says customers made 50 percent down payments and never received products. Despite laying off all its workers by April 2013, the company continued to take orders and payments for three years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.





