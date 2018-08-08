MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama lawmaker, a lobbyist and a medical company executive have pleaded not guilty in federal court to bribery related charges.

State Rep. Randy Davis of Daphne, former Alabama Republican Party Chairman Marty Connors and G. Ford Gilbert of California entered not guilty pleas Wednesday morning.

Federal prosecutors last month announced new charges in what they described as a Statehouse scheme to pressure the state’s largest insurance company to cover diabetes treatments at Gilbert’s Trina Health clinics.

Prosecutors said that Davis lobbied the insurance company to cover the treatments, and spoke in favor of a bill to mandate the coverage, even though he had received finder’s fees for recruiting investors to Trina.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.