BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire school guidance counselor who spoke in support of a colleague who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student has resigned.

Nearly two dozen educators and others attended a July 9 sentencing on behalf of 39-year-old guidance counselor Kristie Torbick, who pleaded guilty to four counts of felonious sexual assault against an Exeter High School student and was sentenced to 2 1/2 to five years in prison

Shelly Philbrick of the Newfound Area School District spoke as a character witness on Torbick’s behalf. She was one of several who asked for leniency during the sentencing.

Parents called for Philbrick’s dismissal.

District Superintendent Stacy Buckley said the Newfound School Board announced at its meeting Tuesday that it accepted Philbrick's resignation. A message was left for Philbrick on Wednesday.





