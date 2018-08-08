RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld the public corruption convictions of a former city treasurer and councilman in Virginia who was sentenced to six years in prison for selling his votes to developers.

Anthony Burfoot was convicted of wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy in 2016 after developers testified they gave him cash, a luxury automobile and the use of a beach house while he served on the City Council in Norfolk.

In his appeal, Burfoot argued that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him in the bribery schemes because the evidence showed only that he engaged in a conflict of interest.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his arguments Wednesday and affirmed all of his convictions.

Burfoot began serving his sentence in 2017.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.