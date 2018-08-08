CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A Dubuque woman tied to two drug overdose deaths has pleaded guilty.

Court records say 24-year-old Brianna Martin pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to distribution of heroin. Her sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

The records say Martin helped one person who died buy heroin and sold her prescribed methadone to other people, including one who died from an overdose.





