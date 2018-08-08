WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A former Wichita police officer has admitted that when he was an officer he knew people were conducting an illegal gambling business and didn’t report them.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old Bruce Mackey, of Goddard, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misprision of a felony.

During an illegal poker game in February 2014, Mackey told the game’s organizers that one of the gamblers was a Wichita police officer working undercover.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26. Mackey faces up to three years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.





