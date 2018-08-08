FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a Farmington woman has been arrested in a child abuse case.

Police say 34-year-old Jolynn Spahe was taken into custody Tuesday.

Her 11-month-old daughter was flown to an Albuquerque hospital with multiple skulls fractures after being left with Spahe’s boyfriend, Jeremiah Yazziee Miller.

Police say Miller was arrested Sunday on the charge of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

The baby remains in critical condition.

Police say Spahe and Miller allegedly smoked methamphetamine together last Saturday while her daughter and her other children were in the home.

She then went to the grocery store and left her children in Miller’s care.

Spahe is jailed on suspicion of placing her daughter in a dangerous situation.

It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer yet.





