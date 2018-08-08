SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect by members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force on tribal land in Scottsdale.

Federal authorities say the shooting occurred on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community after the fugitive was located in Mesa.

Officials with the Marshals Service say the task force was trying to apprehend the suspect when he tried to flee and the shooting happened during the course of the arrest.

Details of the shooting haven’t been released.

Authorities said Tuesday that the name of the suspect was being withheld until his family can be notified.

The task force is comprised of several federal and local law enforcement agencies and no members were injured in Monday’s incident.





