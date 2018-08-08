DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) - Mohave County authorities say human remains have been found in the northwest Arizona desert.

County sheriff’s officials say they received information Monday from an out-of-state law

enforcement agency about the possibility of human remains outside of Dolan Springs.

They say the remains are related to an ongoing homicide investigation and are not believed to be anyone from the Dolan Springs area.

The unidentified out-of-state agency is awaiting positive identification of the remains for their investigation.

County sheriff’s officials say they can’t release any more information in the case at this time.





