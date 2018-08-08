JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - A northern Illinois teacher is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, also a teacher.

Authorities say Michael Kazecki beat to death his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Kazecki, after she tried to intervene Tuesday when he was hitting their 11-year-old son.

Rebecca Kazecki died at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet from a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Michael Kazecki appeared for a bond court hearing Wednesday before Will County Circuit Judge Ben Braun. The judge ordered Kazecki held in lieu of $2 million bond.

Defense attorney Nathaniel Tate said Kazecki contests the nature of the charges, including the first-degree murder charge.

Tate said his client once worked as a professor for Joliet Junior College, Moraine Valley Community College and South Suburban College. Joliet School District 86 spokeswoman Sandy Zalewski says both Kawecki’s have been teachers in the district.





