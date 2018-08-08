MILFORD, Maine (AP) - A Maine county sheriff’s office says the death of a man in his home is under investigation and considered suspicious.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says late Tuesday morning they responded to a home in Milford for a medical call. Responding officers found the unidentified man dead on the floor.

Police say they do not know how the man died but are working to determine the cause of death.

Chief Deputy William Birch says there is no immediate threat to the public.





