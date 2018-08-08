WALHALLA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a South Carolina woman after seeing a large roll of cash in her purse.

Solicitor David Wagner said 25-year-old Chevis Morris told investigators he meant to just hit 38-year-old Jennifer Poore in the head with his gun and then steal her cash.

But authorities say the gun fired and hit Poore in the chest. Morris ran from the Anderson home, and deputies responding to the shots fired call found Poore in a pool of blood.

Wagner said in a news release that Morris pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter, armed robbery and first-degree burglary in a plea deal that dropped a murder charge.





