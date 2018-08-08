ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Mariano Lake woman who pleaded guilty in federal court in Albuquerque to an involuntary manslaughter charge has been sentenced to 34 months in prison.

Prosecutors say Allen also was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised release after she completes her prison term.

The 33-year-old Allen was arrested in October 2017 on a criminal complaint charging her with killing a man a month earlier on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico’s McKinley County.

Prosecutors say Allen lost control of her vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol and the car rolled, killing a male passenger.

Allen subsequently was indicted and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

She pleaded guilty three months ago.





