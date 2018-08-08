AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - A police officer in the Texas Panhandle will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an assault suspect who authorities say came out of a hotel room and refused to drop a gun.

Potter County District Attorney Randall Sims on Wednesday announced a grand jury declined to indict the Amarillo police officer in the July 25 death.

Amarillo police were seeking Jose Luis Rodriguez on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cpl. Jeb Hilton has said officers saw the suspect, who was carrying a gun, leave a hotel room and then try to hide behind some other people.

Police say Rodriguez ignored orders to drop then gun before being shot by an officer.

The name of the officer wasn’t immediately released.





