NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The woman who made the 911 call that led to the capture of a man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House will not get a Crime Stoppers reward.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Lydia French won’t get the reward because she called 911 instead of submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers. Liz Parrott with Nashville Crime Stoppers says French only filed a tip weeks after the April 22 shooting to inquire about the reward.

Police say 29-year-old Travis Reinking used an AR-15-style rifle to open fire at the eatery. French and her husband later spotted someone resembling Reinking. French called 911 and authorities used her information to capture Reinking.

French says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has given them funds for their role in Reinking’s capture.





