The former contestant on “The Apprentice” who followed President Trump to the White House also reportedly recorded her conversations with him.

According to a report Wednesday in the Daily Beast, Omarosa Manigault-Newman not only used her smartphone to record secretly her conversations with Mr. Trump, but has been using her tapes to help shop her upcoming “tell-all” book.

The Daily Beast cited “multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.”

One of those sources had heard the tapes personally and it did involve Mr. Trump, the Daily Beast reporters wrote.

However, according to “multiple sources,” the Daily Beast wrote, “the recorded conversations between Trump and Manigault [are] anodyne, everyday chatter, but [do] appear to feature Trump’s voice, either over the phone or in-person.”

Such recordings would still “represent a dramatic betrayal of trust by a one-time Trump confidant who has since abandoned years of professed loyalty to the president and has apparently decided to profit off her years of closeness to Trump,” the online magazine wrote.





