SAN DIEGO (AP) - A judge has ruled that a deadly collision between a panga boat and a Customs and Border Protection vessel three years ago was the fault of the panga driver - not the agents trying to stop a human smuggling operation.
The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that last week’s opinion clears three federal agents of any blame in the crash, which killed a Mexican woman trying to enter the U.S. illegally.
The parents of the deceased woman and two men who were injured had filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death and negligence.
Officials said the panga, with 20 people on board, capsized after making a sharp turn and hitting the CBP boat off Baja California.
Pangas are open boats designed for fishing but commonly used by smugglers.
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
