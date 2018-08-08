An attorney for Paul Manafort on Wednesday asked Rick Gates if he had four extramarital affairs between 2010 and 2014, the time he was embezzling from the onetime Trump campaign chairman.

The question drew a quick objection from prosecutor Greg Andres. Judge T.S. Ellis III requested both sides come to the bench for conference out of the jury’s earshot.

When they returned, Manafort attorney Kevin Downing dropped the question and, instead, asked him about embezzling from Mr. Manafort to fund his “secret life.”

“I have made many mistakes over many years, and I regret them,” Mr. Gates said.

Mr. Gates is the government’s star witness against Mr. Manafort, who is accused of financial crimes.

On Tuesday, Mr. Gates testified that he embezzled from Mr. Manafort and used that money to fund an extramarital affair with a London woman.

Mr. Gates also said on Wednesday that he had told Mr. Manafort about the affair, which he said lasted five months over a decade ago. He also admitted he told his wife about the affair.





