PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say they are investigating the death of a man who had been arrested.

They say 35-year-old Ira Howard was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police say no force was used on the part of officers and the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in west Phoenix around noon Wednesday.

They developed probable cause to arrest Howard for criminal damage.

Officers transported him to a police precinct and while in custody, police say Howard exhibited signs of medical distress and he was transported to a hospital.





