TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found in a midtown wash.

Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan says police responded to the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Dugan says the cause of death is unknown.

Police say the woman was in her late to mid-30s.

Police do not suspect foul play, but think she was swept away by storm runoff.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.





