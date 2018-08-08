TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found in a midtown wash.
Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan says police responded to the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Dugan says the cause of death is unknown.
Police say the woman was in her late to mid-30s.
Police do not suspect foul play, but think she was swept away by storm runoff.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.
