DENVER (AP) - Police in Denver are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday.

Police Chief Paul Pazen announced late Tuesday that the body of Jordan Vong had been found after an intensive search of a neighborhood on the eastern edge of the city.

He said it’s soon to tell whether there would be any arrests but said that police don’t believe the community is in danger. He said the investigation is classified as a death investigation, not a homicide.

Pazen declined to say where the boy’s body was found. He announced that the boy had been found after officers searched a home believed to belong to his family.





