BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) - Two New Hampshire police officers who were shot and wounded in 2016 by a man who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity have sued the state Department of Safety commissioner and a gun shop, saying they were negligent in allowing him to buy a gun.

The lawsuit filed by Manchester officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O’Connor says the department received information from police that Ian MacPherson was disqualified from possessing a gun a week before he got one from Chester Arms.

MacPherson shot the officers after they tried to question him in a robbery. The 34-year-old MacPherson was later arrested and diagnosed as delusional and psychotic.

A spokesman said the Safety Department hasn’t seen the complaint and has no comment. A message was left at the gun shop.

The officers request a trial.





