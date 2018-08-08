NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Police in Connecticut are searching for one or more suspects involved in a shooting that left a man injured in the groin.

A 27-year-old man was shot shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday night in New Haven. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital by a couple who saw him screaming on the street.

Police say the man would not answer their questions.

Residents of the area told police they saw a Nissan Versa crash into a utility pole shortly after the shooting. Video footage obtained by police shows a crashed Nissan, and that there may have been more than one shooter involved. Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or shooting to reach out to New Haven detectives.





