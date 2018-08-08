LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A multi-agency investigation is looking into a fatal shooting by Las Cruces police of a 29-year-old man who reportedly suffered from schizophrenia and was bipolar.

Police say officers fatally shot James Bishop on Friday following a report of a domestic disturbance. Authorities say an officer was injured during an encounter with Bishop and a second officer fired “at least one round,” striking Bishop. No other details were given.

Previous police reports say officers were called on Bishop when he was off his medication.

Bishop’s mother, Betty Bishop, is chairwoman of the Doña Ana Republican Party.

In a statement, the Bishop family says it called police in the hopes of officers would help parents get James under control and transport him to a hospital.





