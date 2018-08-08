SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say two teenagers who couldn’t pay their cab fare attacked a Sioux Falls taxi driver with a stun gun and stole his phone.

Officers caught one of the suspects inside a mall Monday night. The 14-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with false impersonation for allegedly giving the taxi driver a false name.

The other teen reportedly wielded the stun gun and took the phone. He was not immediately caught.





