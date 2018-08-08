SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say two teenagers who couldn’t pay their cab fare attacked a Sioux Falls taxi driver with a stun gun and stole his phone.
Officers caught one of the suspects inside a mall Monday night. The 14-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with false impersonation for allegedly giving the taxi driver a false name.
The other teen reportedly wielded the stun gun and took the phone. He was not immediately caught.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.