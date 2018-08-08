BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a sexual assault at a Boston beach.
State police responded to reports of a sexual assault around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a boathouse on Carson Beach. Police say the suspect left the area before officers arrived.
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center where she underwent an evaluation.
No arrests have been mad. An investigation continues.
