NEW YORK (AP) - A 47-year-old New Yorker dubbed the “Broadway Bandit” has been convicted of robbing five Manhattan banks in broad daylight during a span of less than two weeks.

Federal prosecutors say Jamie Frierson was found guilty Wednesday of robbery and attempted robbery following a three-day trial.

During the August holdups last summer, prosecutors say Frierson would slip a teller a note claiming he was armed, demanding money and threatening to kill the teller. In all, he netted over $10,000 during the crime spree.

Frierson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10 and faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.





