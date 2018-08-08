COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina teenager accused of trying to fight for the Islamic State is expected to enter a guilty plea.

Federal court documents show a change of plea hearing is scheduled in Charleston on Wednesday for 19-year-old Zakaryia Abdin.

Abdin was arrested at Charleston’s airport in March 2017 as he tried to board a plane for Jordan. Authorities say that he told an undercover agent posing as an Islamic State recruiter that he wanted to torture an American and would attack a U.S. site if he couldn’t get out of the country.

It wasn’t immediately clear to what charge Abdin was expected to plead. He has been jailed since his arrest on a charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.





