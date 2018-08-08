DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a missing 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a Denver home (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

A 16-year-old girl is being investigated in the death of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing in Denver on Monday.

Police found the body of Jordan Vong hidden in his family’s home Tuesday night and took the teenage girl into custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations, said Wednesday that the coroner’s office will determine a cause and manner of death, and the district attorney’s office will decide if charges should be filed.

He declined to release any information about the girl or her relationship to Jordan.

Police scoured Jordan’s neighborhood on the eastern edge of the city and went through the home twice before securing a warrant for a more thorough search. That search turned up the body.

Montoya would not say where the body was found or what condition it was in.

___

8:40 a.m.

Police in Denver are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday.

Police Chief Paul Pazen announced late Tuesday that the body of Jordan Vong had been found after an intensive search of a neighborhood on the eastern edge of the city.

He said it’s soon to tell whether there would be any arrests but said that police don’t believe the community is in danger. He said the investigation is classified as a death investigation, not a homicide.

Pazen declined to say where the boy’s body was found. He announced that the boy had been found after officers searched a home believed to belong to his family.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.