TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a mid-town wash.

They say officers responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the woman’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, which leads detectives to believe that foul play wasn’t involved.

They say the woman appears to be in her 30s.

Her identity isn’t known yet.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.