ATLANTA (AP) - A pair of twin brothers in Georgia will be joining each other behind bars after prosecutors say they distributed cocaine.

Prosecutors say Kemeca Dukes and Kecole Dukes, both 41, of Gainesville, conspired to sell cocaine from August 2015 to October 2016. Kemeca Dukes sold the drugs to informants working for a narcotics squad unit on 10 occasions. Kecole Dukes sold cocaine to the informants on three occasions.

The brothers were released from prison in 2014 after being arrested for dealing drugs. Prosecutors say the twins were back to dealing drugs in less than a year.

Kecole Dukes was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison and four years of supervised release. Kemeca Dukes was sentenced to seven years, six months in prison and four years of supervised release.





