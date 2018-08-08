LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas have provided details about two unrelated fatal shootings involving police officers during the weekend.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said Tuesday that one man was killed by two SWAT team members early Saturday after he pointed a handgun at them in an apartment after a standoff in a neighborhood near the Stratosphere hotel-casino.

Zimmerman says 28-year-old Danzel Boyd fired several times inside and out of the apartment during the standoff that began late Friday during a sexual assault investigation.

In the other case, Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank says 42-year-old William Orellana shot himself dead Saturday morning after firing at police from a parked pickup truck stolen at gunpoint from a motorist near Searchlight.

A police officer returned fire, but Orellana’s death was ruled a suicide.





