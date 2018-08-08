AURORA, Colo. (AP) - The woman who died after being dragged for several blocks under a camping trailer in suburban Denver has been identified as 47-year-old Juliet Delores Powell of Aurora.

Police say the incident began Monday evening when a pickup pulling the trailer backed into a sedan in a parking lot. The driver drove on, and the driver of the sedan followed until the pickup stopped. As the car’s driver and his wife walked up to confront the pickup driver, he began to make a U-turn, running over and trapping the woman underneath the trailer.

Henry Wardwell, the driver of the pickup, was arrested and was being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond, pending formal charges.





